P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
PAPCO announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2017
Palms Agro Production Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 30, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Palms Agro Production Co. PAPCO    09 May 2017      110.00     10.00
Advertisement
More News of PAPCO
PAPCO announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 May 2017
PAPCO holds a General meeting on May 30, 2017 (KSE) - 10 May 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for PAPCO (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for PAPCO (KSE) - 15 May 2016
PAPCO commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2016 (KSE) - 03 May 2016
PAPCO's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
PAPCO holds a General meeting on April 27, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for PAPCO (KSE) - 10 Mar 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for PAPCO (KSE) - 12 Nov 2015
PAPCO holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2015 (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center