ALMADINA holds a General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 29 May 2017
Al Madina for Finance and Investment Company holds a General meeting on June 13, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016.
Al Madina for Finance and Investment Company ALMADINA    30 May 2017      42.00     -2.00
More News of ALMADINA
ALMADINA holds a General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE) - 29 May 2017
ALMADINA announces a cash settlement of a subsidiary (KSE) - 26 Dec 2016
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on November 17, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Nov 2016
ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Nov 2016
ALMADINA holds a Board meeting on October 6, 2016 (KSE) - 03 Oct 2016
ALMADINA's BOD meeting resolutions (KSE) - 30 Aug 2016
ALMADINA's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 24 Aug 2016
ALMADINA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 27 Jun 2016
ALMADINA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 26, 2016 (KSE) - 12 Jun 2016
ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 01 Jun 2016
