ALMAL holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE) Date: 29 May 2017 Al Mal Investment Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and reduce capital by from KD 66,954,351 to KD 31,024,591. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.