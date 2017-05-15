P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARGAN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 May 2017
Alargan International Real Estate Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 29, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
