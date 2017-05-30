ZIMAH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE) Date: 29 May 2017 Zima Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and change name of the company to Jiyad Holding Co. Shareholders shall also discuss increasing capital by 250% from KD 10 Mill to KD 35 Mill at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium to be allocated to registered shareholders as of one day prior to calling up capital increase. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended according to the above.