NAPESCO commences dividend distribution effective May 31, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 28 May 2017
National Petroleum Services Co. commences, effective May 31, 2017, distribution of 80 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of NAPESCO
NAPESCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017 (KSE) - 24 May 2017
NAPESCO announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 May 2017
NAPESCO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 17, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2017
NAPESCO announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 22 Feb 2017
NAPESCO holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
NAPESCO announces clarification with regard to AL-QURAIN acquisition offer (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
NAPESCO's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
NAPESCO distributes the dividends as of May 3, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
NAPESCO announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
