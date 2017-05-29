P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SGC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 28 May 2017
Board of Directors of Securities Group Company approved, in meeting held on May 25, 2017, financial results of year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommended the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
