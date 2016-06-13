P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ADNC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 25 May 2017
Al Dar National Real Estate Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss cancelling Treasury Shares of KD 893,600 reducing capital to KD 41,106,400. Then further reduce capital to KD 11,362,291 to write off Accumulated Losses. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Al Dar National Real Estate Co. ADNC    13 Jun 2016      11.00     -1.00
Advertisement
More News of ADNC
ADNC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017 (KSE) - 25 May 2017
ADNC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 09 May 2017
ADNC fails to hold Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 17 Apr 2017
ADNC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Mar 2017
ADNC holds a Board meeting on January 23, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Jan 2017
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 18 Jan 2017
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 19 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ADNC (KSE) - 12 May 2016
ADNC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
Resignation of ADNC's BOD member (KSE) - 31 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center