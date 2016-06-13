ADNC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017 (KSE) Date: 25 May 2017 Al Dar National Real Estate Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 14, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss cancelling Treasury Shares of KD 893,600 reducing capital to KD 41,106,400. Then further reduce capital to KD 11,362,291 to write off Accumulated Losses. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.