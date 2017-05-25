P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 25 May 2017
Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co announced results of General meeting held on May 25, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Munshaat Real Estate projects Co MUNSHAAT    25 May 2017      58.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MUNSHAAT
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 May 2017
MUNSHAAT holds a General meeting on May 25, 2017 (KSE) - 07 May 2017
MUNSHAAT holds a Board meeting on March 16, 2017 (KSE) - 14 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for MUNSHAAT (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 21 Sep 2016
MUNSHAAT postpones General meeting to September 21, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Aug 2016
MUNSHAAT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
Resignation of MUNSHAAT's BOD member (KSE) - 11 Jul 2016
MUNSHAAT's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 26 May 2016
MUNSHAAT's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center