ALSALAM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 25 May 2017
Alsalam Group Holding Co announced results of General meeting held on May 25, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Messrs. Reflection International General Trade and Contracting Co. as Complementary Board Member.
