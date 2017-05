EKTTITAB announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 25 May 2017 Ekttitab Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 25, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Mr. Muhammad Saoud Soliman Al Abdella as a Complementary Board Member. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.