P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ARABREC holds a General meeting on June 15, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 24 May 2017
Al Arabiya Real Estate Co holds a General meeting on June 15, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss electing a Complementary Board Member.
More » Al Arabiya Real Estate Co ARABREC    25 May 2017      33.50     -1.50
Advertisement
More News of ARABREC
ARABREC holds a General meeting on June 15, 2017 (KSE) - 24 May 2017
ARABREC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
ARABREC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 03 May 2016
ARABREC announces revised Board list (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
ARABREC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 11 Apr 2016
ARABREC holds a General meeting on April 11, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
ARABREC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 17 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ARABREC (KSE) - 04 Nov 2015
ARABREC holds a Board meeting on November 3, 2015 (KSE) - 02 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for ARABREC (KSE) - 13 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center