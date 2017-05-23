P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NIND announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 23 May 2017
National Industries Group (Holding) announced results of General meeting held on May 23, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » National Industries Group (Holding) NIND    23 May 2017      119.00     -1.00
