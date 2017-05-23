P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MANAZEL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 May 2017
Manazel Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 22, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Manazel Holding Co. MANAZEL    23 May 2017      48.80     -1.20
