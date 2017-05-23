SAFATGLB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE) Date: 22 May 2017 Safat Global Holding holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and change name of the company to Tamkeen Holding Co. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.