P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SAFATGLB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 22 May 2017
Safat Global Holding holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and change name of the company to Tamkeen Holding Co. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.  
More » Safat Global Holding SAFATGLB    23 May 2017      30.40     0.00
Advertisement
More News of SAFATGLB
SAFATGLB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE) - 22 May 2017
SAFATGLB holds a Board meeting on March 2, 2017 (KSE) - 28 Feb 2017
SAFATGLB announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Nov 2011
SAFATGLB calls for its AGM (KSE) - 24 Oct 2011
SAFATGLB announces formation of Board of Directors (KSE) - 09 Feb 2011
Safat Global SAFATGLB announces its AGM (KSE) - 09 Feb 2011
Al Safat Global Holding Co announces its AGM resolutions (KSE) - 26 Jan 2010
Al Safat Global Holding Co announces its AGM & EGM (KSE) - 18 Jan 2010
Recommendation of Al Safat Global Holding Co to adjust its capital (KSE) - 14 Jan 2010
- 26 Oct 2009
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center