ALSHAMEL holds a General meeting on June 5, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 22 May 2017
Al-Shamel International Holding Co holds a General meeting on June 5, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016.
AL-Shamel International Holding Co ALSHAMEL    09 May 2017      260.00     -25.00
