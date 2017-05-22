MAYADEEN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 4, 2017 (KSE) Date: 21 May 2017 National Ranges Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 4, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and approve to perform activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia. Shareholders shall also discuss changing name of the company to National Shooting Company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.