NAFAIS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 21 May 2017
Nafais Holding Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 21, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce excessive capital of KD 10 Mill.
More News of NAFAIS
NAFAIS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE) - 02 May 2017
NAFAIS holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
NAFAIS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 13 Dec 2016
NAFAIS holds a General meeting on December 13, 2016 (KSE) - 23 Nov 2016
NAFAIS announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
NAFAIS holds a General meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 30 Oct 2016
NAFAIS adjusts profit of First Half 2016 (KSE) - 16 Aug 2016
NAFAIS's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
NAFAIS distributes dividends as of August 9, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
