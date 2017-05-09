P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EYAS holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 18 May 2017
Eyas for Higher and Technical Education holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016.
Eyas For Higher and Technical Education EYAS    09 May 2017      420.00     25.00
More News of EYAS
EYAS holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017 (KSE) - 18 May 2017
EYAS obtains approval to withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 20 Feb 2017
EYAS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 Dec 2016
Results for the year 2015/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 25 Oct 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2015/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
EYAS announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
Results for the Six-month period 201/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 29 Mar 2016
EYAS's results of 1st quarter ended on Nov, 30 2015 (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
EYAS holds a Board meeting on January 13, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Jan 2016
EYAS's clarification regarding its disassociation from a colleague (KSE) - 23 Dec 2015
