HUMANSOFT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 18 May 2017
Humansoft Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 18, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 160 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Humansoft Holding Co. HUMANSOFT    18 May 2017      3940.00     -40.00
More News of HUMANSOFT
HUMANSOFT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 May 2017
HUMANSOFT holds a General meeting on May 18, 2017 (KSE) - 01 May 2017
HUMANSOFT holds a Board meeting on April 13, 2017 (KSE) - 10 Apr 2017
HUMANSOFT holds a Board meeting on January 16, 2017 (KSE) - 10 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for HUMANSOFT (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
HUMANSOFT announces revised Board list (KSE) - 02 Jun 2016
HUMANSOFT commences dividend distribution effective June 1, 2016 (KSE) - 30 May 2016
HUMANSOFT's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 22 May 2016
HUMANSOFT holds a General meeting on May 22, 2016 (KSE) - 01 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for HUMANSOFT (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
