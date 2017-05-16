P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCPC commences dividend distribution effective May 23, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 17 May 2017
Kuwait Co for Process Plant Const and Contr commences, effective May 23, 2017, distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of May 15, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Kuwait Co for Process Plant Const and Contr KCPC    16 May 2017      154.00     4.00
