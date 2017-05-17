P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MASSALEH holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 17 May 2017
Massaleh Real Estate Co. holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016. 
