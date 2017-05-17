P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NAPESCO announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 17 May 2017
National Petroleum Services Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 17, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 80 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.
More » National Petroleum Services Co. NAPESCO    17 May 2017      1600.00     -20.00
Advertisement
More News of NAPESCO
NAPESCO announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 May 2017
NAPESCO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 17, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2017
NAPESCO announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 22 Feb 2017
NAPESCO holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
NAPESCO announces clarification with regard to AL-QURAIN acquisition offer (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
NAPESCO's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
NAPESCO distributes the dividends as of May 3, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
NAPESCO announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
NAPESCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
NAPESCO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meting on April 20, 2016 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center