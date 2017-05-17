P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FOOD holds a General meeting on June 5, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Kuwait Food Co. (Americana) holds a General meeting on June 5, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 615 Fils cash dividends per share and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.  
