P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALMUDON holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Al Mudon International Real Estate Co. holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Al Mudon International Real Estate Co. ALMUDON    17 May 2017      41.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of ALMUDON
ALMUDON holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE) - 16 May 2017
ALMUDON's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 11 Jul 2016
ALMUDON holds postponed General meeting on July 10, 2016 (KSE) - 22 Jun 2016
ALMUDON postpones its AGM (KSE) - 20 Jun 2016
ALMUDON holds a General meeting on June 15, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Jun 2016
ALMUDON's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
ALMUDON holds a General meeting on May 30, 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
ALMUDON's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 28 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ALMUDON (KSE) - 16 Nov 2015
ALMUDON holds its BOD meeting on November 15, 2015 (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center