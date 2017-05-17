P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Danah holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016.
More News of Danah
Danah holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017 (KSE) - 16 May 2017
Danah holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 10, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
Danah announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 20 Sep 2016
Danah announces revised Board list (KSE) - 07 Sep 2016
Danah's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 28 Aug 2016
Danah's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 22 Aug 2016
Danah holds a Board meeting on August 22, 2016 (KSE) - 18 Aug 2016
Danah holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on August 25, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
Danah holds a General meeting on August 4, 2016 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2016
Danah's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 16 May 2016
