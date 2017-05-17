P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NINV holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
National Investments Company holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share and writing off full balance of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 7,818,271 as of 2016 using part of Legal reserve.
More » National Investments Company NINV    17 May 2017      108.00     -2.00
