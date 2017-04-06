ABOUT US - Consulting Services
HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Hilal Cement Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 20 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Number of Board Members shall be raised from 5 to 6.
Hilal Cement Company HCC
06 Apr 2017
208.00
2.00
More News of HCC
HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for HCC (KSE)
- 20 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for HCC (KSE)
- 20 Jul 2016
HCC commences grant share distribution effective June 6, 2016 (KSE)
- 30 May 2016
HCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE)
- 09 May 2016
HCC announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 24 Apr 2016
HCC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 18 Apr 2016
HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2016 (KSE)
- 11 Apr 2016
HCC's financial results of 2015 (KSE)
- 09 Feb 2016
HCC holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (KSE)
- 07 Feb 2016
Latest Company News
KCPC commences dividend distribution effective May 23, 2017 (KSE)
- 17 May 2017
MASSALEH holds a General meeting on June 4, 2017 (KSE)
- 17 May 2017
NAPESCO announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 17 May 2017
KAMCO commences dividend distribution effective May 18, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
KFOUC commences dividend distribution effective May 23, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
FOOD holds a General meeting on June 5, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
ALMUDON holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
Danah holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
NINV holds a General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
GFC shares transferred to parallel market (KSE)
- 16 May 2017
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
18 May
National Cleaning Company
18 May
Humansoft Holding Co.
18 May
KAMCO Investment Company
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
18 May
Humansoft Holding Co.
18 May
National Cleaning Company
18 May
KAMCO Investment Company
21 May
National Industries Company
21 May
Oula Fuel Marketing Company
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
