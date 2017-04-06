HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017 (KSE) Date: 16 May 2017 Hilal Cement Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 20 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Number of Board Members shall be raised from 5 to 6.