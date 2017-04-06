P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Hilal Cement Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 20 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Number of Board Members shall be raised from 5 to 6.
More News of HCC
HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 6, 2017 (KSE) - 16 May 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for HCC (KSE) - 20 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for HCC (KSE) - 20 Jul 2016
HCC commences grant share distribution effective June 6, 2016 (KSE) - 30 May 2016
HCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 09 May 2016
HCC announces revised Board list (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
HCC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 18 Apr 2016
HCC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Apr 2016
HCC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 09 Feb 2016
HCC holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Feb 2016
» More News
