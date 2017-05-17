P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SOOR commences dividend distribution effective May 22, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2017
Soor Fuel Marketing Co. commences, effective May 22, 2017, distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of May 11, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Soor Fuel Marketing Co. SOOR    17 May 2017      118.00     0.00
