NRE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 1, 2017 (KSE) Date: 15 May 2017 National Real Estate Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 1, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and increase capital to KD 150 Mill at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.