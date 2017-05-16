P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SECH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 15 May 2017
Securities House Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 15, 2017. Shareholders approved all items on agenda.
Securities House Co. SECH    16 May 2017      44.00     0.50
