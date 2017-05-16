P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CGC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 15 May 2017
Combined Group Contracting Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 15, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Combined Group Contracting Co. CGC    16 May 2017      540.00     -20.00
Advertisement
More News of CGC
CGC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 15 May 2017
CGC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 15, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
CGC holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for CGC (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
CGC's new BOD (KSE) - 30 Jun 2016
CGC signs a KD 8.2 Mill contract (KSE) - 28 Jun 2016
CGC distributes bonus shares as of June 27, 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
CGC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
CGC's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 16 May 2016
CGC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 15, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center