UPAC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 14 May 2017 United Projects Group announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 11, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of grant shares amounting to 21.212%. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.