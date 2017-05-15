P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KFOUC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 May 2017
Kuwait Foundry Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 14, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
Kuwait Foundry Company KFOUC    15 May 2017      305.00     0.00
