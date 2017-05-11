P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CABLE commences cash dividend distribution effective May 21, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 11 May 2017
Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. commences, effective May 21, 2017, distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2016.
More » Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. CABLE    11 May 2017      415.00     -20.00
