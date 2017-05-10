P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GCEM commences cash dividend distribution effective May 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2017
Gulf Cement Company commences, effective May 11, 2017, distribution of cash dividends for 2016 over registered shareholders as of April 24, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Gulf Cement Company GCEM    10 May 2017      79.00     2.00
Advertisement
More News of GCEM
GCEM commences cash dividend distribution effective May 11, 2017 (KSE) - 10 May 2017
GCEM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
GCEM holds a General meeting on April 12, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Feb 2017
GCEM announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 09 Feb 2017
GCEM holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 (KSE) - 01 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for GCEM (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
GCEM's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 12 May 2016
GCEM's assembly resolutions (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
GCEM holds its assembly on April 20, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
GCEM's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 11 Feb 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center