CABLE announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2017
Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 10, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. CABLE    10 May 2017      435.00     15.00
