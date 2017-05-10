P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KAMCO announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2017
KAMCO Investment Company announced results of General meeting held on May 10, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » KAMCO Investment Company KAMCO    10 May 2017      86.00     -1.00
