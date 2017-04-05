P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AMAR holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2017
Amar for Finance and Leasing Co. holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Amar For Finance And Leasing Co. AMAR    05 Apr 2017      57.00     4.00
Advertisement
More News of AMAR
AMAR holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017 (KSE) - 10 May 2017
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 8% of own shares (KSE) - 04 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AMAR (KSE) - 16 May 2016
AMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 16 May 2016
AMAR holds its AGM and EGM on May 15, 2016 (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AMAR (KSE) - 07 Mar 2016
AMAR signs a KD 3 Mill finance agreement (KSE) - 09 Dec 2015
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 8% of own shares (KSE) - 26 Nov 2015
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 25 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AMAR (KSE) - 09 Nov 2015
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center