SHIP commences cash dividend distribution effective May 17, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2017
Heavy Engineering Ind. and Shipbuilding Co. commences, effective May 17, 2017, distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of May 8, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of SHIP
SHIP holds a General meeting on May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 17 Apr 2017
SHIP holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SHIP (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
SHIP signs a KD 9 Mill contract (KSE) - 03 Jul 2016
SHIP distributes the bonus shares as of June 1, 2016 (KSE) - 26 May 2016
SHIP's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
SHIP commences dividend distribution effective May 11, 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
SHIP's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
SHIP holds its AGM and EGM on April 28, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
