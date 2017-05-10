P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MABANEE commences grant share distribution effective May 14, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 09 May 2017
Mabanee Company commences, effective May 14, 2017, distribution of grant shares approved by Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting over registered shareholders as of May 8, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
