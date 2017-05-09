P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AJWAN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 08 May 2017
Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 8, 2017. Shareholders approved items on agenda.
More » Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Co. AJWAN    09 May 2017      96.00     4.00
More News of AJWAN
AJWAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 08 May 2017
AJWAN holds a General meeting on May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
AJWAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 6, 2017 (KSE) - 17 Jan 2017
AJWAN fails to hold Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 15 Jan 2017
AJWAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 15, 2017 (KSE) - 28 Dec 2016
AJWAN obtains approval to increase capital (KSE) - 15 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AJWAN (KSE) - 20 Oct 2016
AJWAN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 29 Aug 2016
AJWAN holds a Board meeting on August 28, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for AJWAN (KSE) - 31 Jul 2016
