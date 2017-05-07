P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ACICO commences grant share distribution effective May 25, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 08 May 2017
ACICO Industries Co commences, effective May 25, 2017, distribution of 5 grant shares for each 100 share through Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » ACICO Industries Co ACICO    07 May 2017      290.00     0.00
