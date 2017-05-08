P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GFC holds a General meeting on May 28, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 08 May 2017
Gulf Franchising Holding Co. holds a General meeting on May 28, 2017 to elect a Board Member for next 3-year round.
More » Gulf Franchising Holding Co. GFC    08 May 2017      61.00     -1.00
