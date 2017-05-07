P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

JAZEERA commences dividend distribution effective May 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2017
Jazeera Airways Co. commences, effective May 11, 2017, distribution of cash dividends over registered shareholders as of April 30, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
