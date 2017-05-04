P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NICBM holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2017
National Industries Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share and increase capital by 7 Mill grant shares to be distributed over employees of the company over the period of 5 years from 2017 till 2021. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » National Industries Company NICBM    04 May 2017      212.00     8.00
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
