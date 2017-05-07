P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AAYANRE commences dividend distribution effective May 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2017
Aayan Real Estate Co. commences, effective May 11, 2017, distribution of cash dividends over registered shareholders as of April 30, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of AAYANRE
AAYANRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
AAYANRE holds a General meeting on April 30, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Apr 2017
AAYANRE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 02 Mar 2017
AAYANRE holds a Board meeting on March 1, 2017 (KSE) - 27 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AAYANRE (KSE) - 30 Oct 2016
AAYANRE's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 02 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AAYANRE (KSE) - 03 May 2016
AAYANRE's new BOD (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
AAYANRE commences dividend distribution effective April 7, 2016 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
