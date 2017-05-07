P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FUTUREKID commences dividend distribution effective May 15, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2017
Future Kid Entertainment and Real Estate commences, effective May 15, 2017, distribution of 11 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of May 2, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
