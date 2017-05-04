CATTL announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 04 May 2017 Livestock Transport and Trading Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 4, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share. Shareholders also approved to write off Accumulated Losses using KD 5,508,240 of Optional Reserve and amended a number of clauses of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute.