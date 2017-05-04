P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OULAFUEL holds a General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 03 May 2017
Oula Fuel Marketing Company holds a General meeting on May 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
Oula Fuel Marketing Company OULAFUEL    04 May 2017      124.00     -2.00
More News of OULAFUEL
OULAFUEL sells a property at KD 14 Mill (KSE) - 18 Sep 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for OULAFUEL (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
OULAFUEL commences dividend distribution effective May 24, 2016 (KSE) - 19 May 2016
OULAFUEL holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 29, 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
OULAFUEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for OULAFEL (KSE) - 12 May 2016
OULAFUEL holds its AGM and EGM on May 15, 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
OULAFUEL announces Board changes (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for OULAFUEL (KSE) - 10 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
